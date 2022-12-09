Delicious Proposal

Not Available

Suzuko Shiraishi, a strong-minded attractive female chef, is known for her foul mouth and masterly cooking skills. With an attitude like hers, she would reject such a proposal without a doubt. Suzuko works at an Italian restaurant and dreams of opening her own restaurant someday. A new manager is hired for the Italian restaurant - Haruki Katsuragi, a naïve and stinking rich young fellow. Suzuko wants the restaurant to be an authentic Italian cuisine with mass appeal, but Haruki demands a high-end place designed especially for celebrities. The two don't click from the start. Will there be a tasty proposal? This drama is an entertaining romantic comedy about an independent woman and a young rich guy.