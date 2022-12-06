Not Available

Delta Burke stars in this title role as Delta Bishop, a feisty young woman who has always dreamed of a career singing country music. Determined to follow her heart at last, she quits her job at Mona's House of Hair, says goodbye to her non-supportive husband, and heads straight for Nashville, where she moves in with her cousing Lavonne and Lavonne's husband Buck. She lands a job waiting tables at the Green Lantern, a country music club, eager to practice her singing during the bar's weekly amateur nights. There her hopes finally begin to take shape as she braves the spotlight for the first time. Also starring in the comedy are Earl Holliman as Darden Towe, the sharp owner-manager of the Green Lantern bar; Gigi Rice as Lavonne Overton, Delta's cheery cousin and biggest fan; Beth Grant as Thelma Wainwright, the down-to-earth hairdresser who owns the salone where Lavonne is employed; Nancy Giles as Connie Moore, the no-nonsense young waitress from Detroit who works with Delta at the