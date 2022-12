Not Available

Pranks, boos, and parties are the norm at this house. Otter, D-day, and Blutto make up the leaders of the Frat and constantly serve as the thorns in the paw of Dean Wormer and the rest of campus fraternities and sororities. This short lived series is the television sequel/spin off to the comedy movie classic ANIMAL HOUSE. with a mostly new cast to make up the classic characters Given its short run, it was obvious that his show lacked the draw that its movie version had.