Deltas of the World

The delta regions of world’s great rivers are impressive landscapes of constant change, each with its own uniquely diverse ecosystem. Often, river deltas are among a country’s most fertile regions. Human communities have often adapted their own habits to match a delta’s natural rhythms even as they have radically changed some delta landscapes. The five documentaries of this series visit four different continents to explore the mesmerizing variety of our planet’s deltas. Each film will document the distinctive flora and fauna of a major delta, with an emphasis on the responsibility of humans towards nature. River deltas are fragile ecosystems. Many have been and are still being irreversibly altered by human activity. The series looks at how scientists and researchers are working to find ways to better support and utilize these special regions in order to ensure a future for the frail symbiosis between man and nature.