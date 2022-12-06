Demashitaa! Powerpuff Girls Z

Not Available

In order to stop an ecological disaster, Ken Kitazawa used Chemical Z, a new form of the Professor's original substance Chemical X, to destroy a giant glacier. The Chemical Z is caused by Peach's accident of dropping a Daifuku (a Japanese confection consisting of a small round mochi stuffed with sweet filling) which had dissolved in the chemical. However, the impact of Chemical Z caused several black and white lights to appear in the skies above Tokyo City. Three ordinary girls, Momoko, Miyako, and Kaoru, were engulfed in white lights and soon became the new defenders of Tokyo City: the Powerpuff Girls Z. However, the numerous black lights caused others to turn to the side of evil. And so, using their ultra super powers, Hyper-Blossom (Momoko), Rolling Bubbles (Miyako), and Powered Buttercup (Kaoru) dedicated their lives to defending Tokyo City from the likes of those swayed by the black lights and Him's black particles. Fighting the Rowdyruff boys, Sedusa, Princess, or any other, the girls are always there to help.