Not Available

Demi-Gods and Semi-Devils is a 1982 Hong Kong television series adapted from Louis Cha's novel Demi-Gods and Semi-Devils. The 50 episodes long series is divided into two parts, with their Chinese titles as 天龍八部之六脈神劍 (Demi-Gods and Semi-Devils: Six Meridians Divine Sword) and 天龍八部之虛竹傳奇 (Demi-Gods and Semi-Devils: The Legend of Hui-juk) respectively.