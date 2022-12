Not Available

Demob was a short-lived British comedy-drama television series, which screened for one six-episode series in 1993 on ITV. The series was set in the late 1940s and early 1950s, and starred Martin Clunes and Griff Rhys Jones as two ex-army friends who decide to try to form an entertainment act, with the aim of getting work on BBC radio. The series also starred Samantha Womack, Amanda Redman and Les Dawson.