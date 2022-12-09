Demon Catcher Zhong Kui

Not Available

After getting in deep trouble because of his painfully stubborn and headstrong personality, Zhong Kui is banished from the heavens to live as a human with no memories of his past. In pursuit of his real identity, he crosses paths with Yang Ren Zhi and Ling Xi who join in his travel to become faithful allies. Even without his powers, Zhong Kui as Mu Tian Ran relies on his intelligence and wit to better their odds. However, the group gets caught in the center of a conspiracy that could turn them against each other.