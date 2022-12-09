Not Available

Ryo Utsugi has been disturbed by nightmares of being attacked by a gigantic, demonic creature with blood dribbling from its teeth. One day, he develops a mysterious power to hear voices and foresee horrifying images of females being killed. At a cottage in the wintry mountains, he hears the same voice... Ryo runs out of the cottage, jumps off a cliff following the voice, and gets transported to the Himalayas in a blink. There, he encounters the monster from his nightmare: Demon Lord Dante, who has been sealed in ice by God for 2000 years.