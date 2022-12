Not Available

It is the Taishō period in Japan. Tanjirō, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjirō resolves to become a “demon slayer” so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family.