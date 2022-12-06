Den Elake Polisen

Not Available

Bad cop was a Swedish comedy television program. The leading role was played by Mike Dubois. The shape was inspired by silent films à la Charlie Chaplin, but in color. There was really no story lines, but all showed the actor's behavior, body and facial expressions, along with sound effects and grunts. The humor was very physical (fall, walk into lampposts, beating himself with a baton ...) and the police appeared in police uniform with a big clown shoes and excessive baton. The first program was a student work by Ulf Malmros, and was shown on national television 17 May 1988. as part of a short film series. The subsequent series was broadcast on TV3 during the early 1990s.