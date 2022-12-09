Denji Sentai Megaranger

Not Available

When his video game prowess is discovered by the International Network of Excel-Science and Technology — or I.N.E.T. — high school student Kenta Date is brought in to lend his expertise to their mysterious research. Meanwhile, four classmates show up, wanting to know more about the I.N.E.T. facility. Their experience will change their lives forever, as I.N.E.T. survives an attack by the nefarious Dr. Hinelar and an army from another dimension determined to conquer our reality! Now, it's up to Kenta and his four classmates to "install Megaranger" and become the team of heroes their video games prepared them to be!