Umio is a shy kid who just started his part time job at a manga store smack dab in the middle of the city. But his lifestyle isn’t as glamorous as the neon lights that illuminate the city. Umio’s closest friends are his co-workers who are all unique characters, to say the least, and although they're nice people, they have their quirks. They are a tight knit group of friends, have nicknames for each other and spend their weekends inside, sheltered from the extravagant scene happening on the outside.