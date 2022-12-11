Denmark's Next Top Model

Not Available

Danmarks Næste Topmodel, or simply Topmodel, is a Danish reality television show and an adaptation of America's Next Top Model, created by Tyra Banks. For its first three cycles the show was part of Scandinavia's Next Top Model and was hosted by Anne P. In each cycle, the top 3 contenders of the individual Danish competition would move on to Scandinavia's Next Top Model in order to compete with the three remaining contestants from Sweden and Norway. Despite always having a spot reserved in the final episode, a Danish woman never went on to win the entire competition. In 2010, the show began to produce its first independent cycle, under the name of Danmarks Næste Topmodel. It began to be broadcast on Kanal 4 with Caroline Fleming having taken over the hosting duties.