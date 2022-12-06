Not Available

Dennis the Menace

  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Dariell Productions

There were 146 B&W episodes that portrayed Dennis as the helpful menace that caused chaos. Dennis lived at 627 Elm Street next door to his best friend Mr. Wilson. Although Mr. Wilson did not consider himself to be Dennis' best friend. Dennis always was there to help Mr. Wilson whether he wanted the help or not. Joseph Kearns played Mr. Wilson until his death in 1962. He was the perfect Mr. Wilson. He was persnickety, a perfectionist, highly intelligent and best of all, he still liked Dennis in spite of his helpful misadventures.

Cast

Jay North
Joseph Kearns
Gloria Henry
Herbert Anderson
Sylvia Field
Gale Gordon

