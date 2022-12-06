Not Available

Dennou Coil

Director

Mitsuo Iso

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Madhouse

Eleven years after the introduction of internet-connected, augmented reality eyeglasses and visors, Yūko Okonogi moves with her family to Daikoku City, the technological center of the emerging half-virtual world. Yūko joins her grandmother's "investigation agency" comprised of children equipped with virtual tools and powerful metatags. She quickly crosses paths with Yūko Amasawa, an expert hacker of the virtual environment, as Amasawa relentlessly seeks to "unlock" the mystery of a computer virus that emerges from an inaccessible corrupted space.

Cast

Junko NodaTamako Harakawa
Sachiko KojimaFumie Hashimoto
Yumiko KobayashiAkira Hashimoto
Houko KuwashimaYūko Amasawa
Akiko YajimaKyōko Okonogi
Mayumi YamaguchiGachagiri

