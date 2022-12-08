Deon Cole's Black Box

Not Available

This half-hour comedy series provides a weekly platform for Cole to riff on pretty much anything he desires, from racial and gender stereotypes, politics, sports, pop culture and more. The Emmy-nominated writer/comic uses video clips that have made their way across the media landscape as a starting point for his commentary, and where it goes from there is anyone's guess. Cole's credits include those of performer and staff writer on "CONAN" as well as "The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien", for which he was nominated for an Emmy and Writers Guild Award in 2010.