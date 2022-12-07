Departure from Oil - Energy for the Future

Not Available

Oil and fuel prices have reached record highs. And with petroleum deposits dwindling world-wide, forecasts for the future are gloomy. The energy shortage is having an increasingly marked effect on the economic growth of the industrial nations of Europe and North America. But discussions on a looming energy crisis focus not just on the world’s finite oil reserves but also, indeed primarily, on soaring consumption in China and the other hreshold countries of Asia. Scientists are engaged in a feverish search for alternatives to oil, because the transition to a sustainable energy supply is one of the central tasks facing mankind in the 21st century.