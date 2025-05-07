Not Available

Dept. Q

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Mystery

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Left Bank Pictures

DCI Carl Morck is a brilliant cop but a terrible colleague. His razor-sharp sarcasm has made him no friends in Edinburgh police. After a shooting that leaves a young pc dead, and his partner paralysed, he finds himself exiled to the basement and the sole member of Department Q; a newly formed cold case unit. The department is a PR stunt, there to distract the public from the failures of an under-resourced, failing police force that is glad to see the back of him. But more by accident than design, Carl starts to build a gang of waifs and strays who have everything to prove. So, when the stone-cold trail of a prominent civil servant who disappeared several years ago starts to heat up, Carl is back doing what he does best - rattling cages and refusing to take no for an answer.

Cast

Matthew GoodeDCI Carl Morck
Chloe PirrieMerritt Lingard
Jamie SivesDCI James Hardy
Alexej ManvelovAkram Salim
Kelly MacdonaldDr Rachel Irving

