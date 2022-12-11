Not Available

Der kleine Vampir – Neue Abenteuer is a German children's television series made in 1993. The series counts 13 episodes and is based upon the books The little vampire travels and The little vampire at the farm which are part of Der kleine Vampir written by German author Angela Sommer-Bodenburg. In 1986 another series was aired: Der kleine Vampir which was based upon other books. In the new series, other actors were used as the originals were now eight years older. The new series is neither a successor concerning the story. Furthermore, the new series introduce Anna and Rüdigers parents. Also, uncle Theodor is not present as he is dead whereas Theodor was a main character in the first series.