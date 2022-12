Not Available

The Ranger - On the Hunt is a German television series that has been produced for Das Erste since 2018 on behalf of ARD-Degeto and MDR. The episodes are about 90 minutes long and will be broadcast as part of the series Endlich Freitag on Das Erste. The central character of the series is Jonas Waldek who worked as a ranger in Canada for several years and returned to his hometown of Wehlen to work as a ranger in the Saxon Switzerland National Park.