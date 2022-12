Not Available

The junk troop - The Money Lies in the Basement is a RTL II documentary soap that helps people make money from their old items...The ebay valuer Sükrü Pehlivan, the antique dealer Mauro Corradino, the household dissolver and junk dealer Otto Schulte and formerly the student of psychology and antique dealer Antoine Richard act as moderators. In some episodes, the junk dealer Detlev Kümmel supports the team of moderators..