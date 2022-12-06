Not Available

They are among the most notorious killers in history. Among them: Bundy, Ramirez, Berkowitz. Household names of true life horror. How were these mass murders brought to justice? And how different might the cases have been if they were investigated today, given modern crime solving techniques? Deranged Killers takes viewers inside the original investigations, getting the step-by-step stories from eyewitnesses, the original investigators, forensic scientists, and the killers themselves; giving viewers the low-down and the latest revelations on ten of the most dangerous men in American history.