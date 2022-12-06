Not Available

Starting sunday february 10th, Johan Derksen will invite big names out of the football world for an interview in the new RTL-show ‘Derksen &…’. A talkshow guest usually doesn't get that much time. But the interview can go either way. From news to background and from edgy to light. In any case, Derksen won't hesitate to ask the questions. Clips of the guests will be shown during the conversations and the ex-manager of Cuby + Blizzards, who presents ‘Muziek Voor Volwassenen’ for RTV-Rijnmond, will take care of the music.