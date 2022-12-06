Derren Brown: Mind Control

Not Available

SciFi Channel introduces America to mentalist Derren Brown, the British sensation described as "part James Bond, part Yoda". Brown already has had numerous top rated shows in the UK and he now brings his jaw-dropping gift across the pond for US audiences to astound and amaze. Though he doesn't claim to be a mind reader, Brown can predict and control human behavior with a mix of psychology, suggestion and showmanship. In 6 episodes, Brown will amaze and prove his gift that some may say is impossible.