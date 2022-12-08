Derren Brown: The Great Art Robbery

Not Available

In this one-off special, the master illusionist and showman tries to pull off the perfect crime. He has bet renowned art collector Ivan Massow he can steal a painting from right under his nose. Derren reveals which work is being targeted - a piece by Turner-nominated British brothers Jake and Dinos Chapman - and tells Ivan exactly what time the theft will happen. He even provides a photograph of the person who is going to take it. In a bid to pull off the heist, he recruits a crew - not of career criminals or cat burglars - but of pensioners.