In Des Bishop: Under the Influence, Bishop tackles one of the great taboos of Irish society and explores the Irish relationship with alcohol and other addictive behaviours. Bishop’s parents sent him to Ireland aged 14 in 1990 because, in his own words, he had ‘developed an unhealthy relationship with alcohol’. Having spent a few years boarding in St Peter’s College Wexford and then going on to study History in UCC Des finally decided, aged 19, to ditch alcohol and has been tee-total ever since. Contributors to Under the Influence include: Diarmaid Ferriter, frontline medics such as Dr Chris Luke, Dr Frank Murray, counsellors Austin Prior and Frances Black, politicians Roisin Shortall TD and Ming Flanagan TD, comedians Willa White and Colm O’Regan.