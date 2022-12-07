Descolados

Not Available

Three complete strangers in their early twenties find each other in the middle of São Paulo. Teco is supposed to have gone to London, but an unfortunate incident has him shipped back to Brazil without his parents' knowledge. Lud moves out of her parents' home after graduation, but when a roommate bails she's forced to find new ways of paying the rent. And Felipe is a hotshot model who gets kicked out of his girlfriend's home. Together, they live their life to the fullest, making mistakes, exchanging experiences, and learn what it's like to really become an adult and face the consequences.