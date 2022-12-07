Desert Car Kings

Not Available

The McClure family is passionately restoring American glory, one classic car at a time. Their family business, Desert Valley Auto Parts, houses over 10,000 rust-free vehicles over 100 sun-baked Arizona acres. Not content with merely providing original parts for thousands of car collectors and restoration junkies each year, the McClures and their rag-tag crew are constantly on the hunt for cars to restore -- seeking them out in backyards, barns and even on their own massive lot. Their goal? To restore these classic American cars to their original glory and get them back on the road, while discovering the unique and historically significant qualities of each car -- and of course, to make a fair profit at auction.