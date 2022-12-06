Not Available

Design on a Dime makes over a space for design-conscious home dwellers who want lots of style but may not have lots of money for the project. With a budget of just $1,000, a design team tackles a problem area such as a boring bedroom, lackluster living room, cluttered dining room or outdated office space. Together the team transforms the ordinary into the awesome. What a dramatic change! And what fun to see the residents' reaction to their new room! The budget isn't big, but the payoff sure is. Hosts are Sam Kivett (100s and 200s), Lee Snijders and Kristan Cunningham (300s); design team members include Charles Burbridge, Summer Baltzer, Dave Sheinkopf and Spencer Anderson.