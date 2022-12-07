Not Available

Design School is the first ever docu-design series that explores the big hopes, designer dreams and oversized egos of a group of talented design students creating their portfolios as they prepare to make their mark in the professional world of interior design. The stakes are high and the work is emotionally charged, as the field of interior design is both incredibly competitive and highly subjective. Being a successful professional is equal parts artist, therapist and entrepreneur, and the superlab at the Design School puts all those to the test. Anything less than “design excellence” is not going to cut it.