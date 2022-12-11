Not Available

Design V.I.P.

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    In-demand designer Marie-Christine Lavoie works with many famous faces including athletes, actors comedians, and singers who put their faith in her keen eye for décor and creative solutions. When she is in charge it’s all hands on deck, and the celebs have to throw off the mantle of stardom for the day to get down and dirty and help makeover their own space. In the end, it’s Marie-Christine who has the last word, and a few surprises up her sleeve, as she turns their space from D-List to A-List.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images