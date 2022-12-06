Designing Women

Not Available

Julia Sugarbaker (Dixie Carter), Mary Jo Shively (Annie Potts), Charlene Frazier-Stillfield (Jean Smart) and Suzanne Sugarbaker (Delta Burke) are associates at their design firm, Sugarbaker and Associates. Julia Sugarbaker is the owner of Sugarbaker and Associates and is very outspoken and strong-willed. Mary Jo Shively is a divorced single-parent whom is just as strong-willed as Julia, but isn't as self-confident. Charlene is the naive and trusting farm girl from Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Suzanne Sugarbaker is the self-centered ex-beauty queen whom has a number of wealthy ex-husbands. At the end of Season 5 Delta Burke was fired from the series and Jean Smart left to pursue other goals, which brought us two new characters: Allison Sugarbaker (Julia Duffy) and Carlene Frazier Dobber (Jan Hooks). Soon Julia Duffy was taken out of the series and we were left with our last cast change: Bonnie Jean "B.J." Poteet (Judith Ivey). The series was very successful for CBS lasting 7