Despertar Contigo

Destiny brings two youngsters together in the middle of a flower show whose love story begins as soon as they meet. Maia and Pablo come from different social classes: Maia is Othón’s daughter, one of the most important entrepreneurs in the flower growing industry, while Pablo belongs to the bodyguard squad escorting Antonia, Othón’s biggest opponent… two people holding a lot of grudge. Antonia and Othón met at a young age and they don’t miss any chance to hurt each other, so when the confusing encounter between Maia and Pablo takes place, Antonia uses that ‘holy gift’ to fool the girl by telling her Pablo is one of the most important flower-growers in the country... a lie that is not intended to hurt Maia, to whom is irrelevant whether Pablo has money or not, but Othón instead, a nouveau riche with no class who wants his daughter to marry a wealthy man and would be ov