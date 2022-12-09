Not Available

In her "In the Kitchen" Food Network cooking series, Dessert First with Anne Thornton, expert pastry chef Anne Thornton shares indulgent recipes for tantalizing and tasty sweet treats. From fresh pie crust and creamy ice cream cake to flaky pastries and make-ahead tarts, Anne demystifies and simplifies the sweet world of pastry and dessert. While sprucing up old-fashioned favorites like apple turnovers and pecan pie, Anne teaches viewers the keys to no-fear baking, proving any home cook can create showstopping desserts. Whether she's planning a dinner party for friends or whipping up a quick weeknight meal, Anne always thinks about Dessert First.