Dessert Person with Claire Saffitz

Claire Saffitz is a dessert person. She likes cakes and cookies and pies and believes that no meal is complete without something sweet at the end. In her recently published book, "Dessert Person," Claire celebrates and defends her love of desserts and empowers reluctant home bakers to work with new ingredients, attempt new techniques, and bake with more confidence. Join Claire in her home kitchen as she highlights recipes from the book in this new baking series to help you take your baking skills to the next level.