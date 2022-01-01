Not Available

Destilando Amor (Distilling Love) is a Mexican telenovela produced by Nicandro Díaz González for Televisa in 2007. It is a remake of the 1994 Colombian telenovela Café, con aroma de mujer. On January 22, 2007, Canal de las Estrellas started broadcasting Destilando Amor weekdays at 9:00pm, replacing Mundo de fieras. The last episode was broadcast on September 16, 2007 with Pasión replacing it the following day. Angélica Rivera and Eduardo Yáñez starred as protagonists, while Chantal Andere, Martha Julia and Sergio Sendel starred as antagonists. Alejandro Tommasi, Ana Patricia Rojo and the leading actress Ana Martin starred as stellar performances.It was named "The Best Telenovela of the Year" by Premios TVyNovelas in 2008.