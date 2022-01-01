Not Available

Destilando Amor

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Televisa

Destilando Amor (Distilling Love) is a Mexican telenovela produced by Nicandro Díaz González for Televisa in 2007. It is a remake of the 1994 Colombian telenovela Café, con aroma de mujer. On January 22, 2007, Canal de las Estrellas started broadcasting Destilando Amor weekdays at 9:00pm, replacing Mundo de fieras. The last episode was broadcast on September 16, 2007 with Pasión replacing it the following day. Angélica Rivera and Eduardo Yáñez starred as protagonists, while Chantal Andere, Martha Julia and Sergio Sendel starred as antagonists. Alejandro Tommasi, Ana Patricia Rojo and the leading actress Ana Martin starred as stellar performances.It was named "The Best Telenovela of the Year" by Premios TVyNovelas in 2008.

Cast

Eduardo YáñezRodrigo Montalvo Santos
Sergio SendelAaron Montalvo Iturbe
Ana MartínClara Hernández García
Ana Patricia RojoSofía Montalvo Santos
Alejandro TommasiBruno Montalvo Gil
Martha RothPilar Gil viúva de Montalvo

View Full Cast >

Images