Destination Extreme is a Hi Def exploration of the planet's most exciting action sports destinations, told by the athletes that make these hotspots their playground. These world-class thrill seekers search far and wide to find the most epic ride, the steepest climb, the highest jump or the longest flight. Destination Extreme follows these athletes as they discover the ultimate location and explain why that mountain range, ocean swell, or valley floor, can't compare to anywhere else in the world. During the series the viewer will journey around the world, and witness sports including: kayaking, heli-skiing, mountainbiking, surfing, paragliding, base jumping and so much more. The series will touch on culture, history, and geography and will unveil why each location is an ideal training ground for a specific action sport.