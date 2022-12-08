Destination Fear

Not Available

In each episode, two unsuspecting guests are given a ticket on a ride they won’t soon forget, by a close friend or relative. These participants think that they’re heading to a spooky destination, from hotels with ghostly pasts to islands infested with goblins. What they don’t know is that they are about to be taken for the paranormal ride of their lives. Each adventure will be meticulously staged to enhance the already scary location and to scare the daylights out of our guests. At the end of the show, we celebrate the experience with each guest, and share with them that someone he or she knows has gifted them the experience. They will be shocked ... amused and of course, a little relieved to have survived!