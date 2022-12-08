Destination Flavour Down Under

Not Available

After a highly successful tour of Japan, Adam Liaw gives Australia and New Zealand the Destination Flavour treatment, visiting many locations that most city dwellers wouldn’t know exist. It’s a culinary road trip of a lifetime and he takes in the untouched beauty of the Western Australian coastline, the baking heat of the red centre, the tree-changers paradise of northern New South Wales, New Zealand’s most spectacular scenery – and plenty of delicious food. Along the way, Adam meets the gatherers and growers who stand proudly behind their produce. They’re real people with real stories and their passion, innovative behaviour and dedication is what makes them food heroes. Share Adam’s relentless pursuit of food and produce perfection – and the recipes he uses to convert the ingredients picked up at every spot, into scrumptious dishes.