Destination Nowhere

CID officer Man Kiu-Pak is a man who achieves meritorious deeds by fluke and is promoted to inspector. Opportunistic reporter Gai Wing-Yin appears to be a blissful wife, but she is actually troubled by finances and is stuck between her daughter and second husband. The honest, dumb thief Cheung Hak works hard to be a good person but is forced to do desperate acts for a living. When Cheung Hak and his associates carry out a kidnapping, they abduct the wrong person. This abduction causes these characters' lives to converge, but when more lives are lost, the kidnapping case grows increasingly complicated and secrets gradually come to the surface.