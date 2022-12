Not Available

The Dynamics of interpersonal relationships, politics and budgets of running a an early space program . With the establishment of a classic "Von Brawn Wheel" and aspirations for a moon base launched from this orbiting space station. Lots of room for plot development. Throw in a love conflict, some stressful and suspenseful moments and it seems this pilot would of had what it would took to make it at least for a season. Paramount TV - Pilot.