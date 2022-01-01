Not Available

Destino: São Paulo is an original television miniseries created for the Brazilian branch of the HBO Latin America. The series was produced by O2 Filmes, and directed by Alex Gabassi and Fábio Mendonça. It first aired on November 25, 2012. The miniseries consists of six episodes focusing on the lives of immigrants in São Paulo, Brazil. Each episode follows the life of a different group, portraying the frustrations, joys, and culture shock they face daily. Most of the characters are played by immigrants who were selected for the production, playing with their native language.