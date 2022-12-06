Not Available

Destry is a Western television series starring John Gavin that aired on the ABC television network from February 14, 1964 until May 8, 1964. Destry was based on the classic James Stewart Western, Destry Rides Again, and a subsequent remake, Destry, starring Audie Murphy. In the original films, the main character was Tom Destry, a Western lawman who was a crack shot, but who preferred non-violent solutions to problems with outlaws. In the television series, Gavin played Harrison Destry, son of Tom, who had himself been a lawman until he was framed for a crime and sent to prison. The show followed Harrison Destry upon his release from prison as he wandered the West looking for the people that framed him. Just like the feature films, many comedic situations arose because Destry went to great lengths to avoid violence even though he was always running into trouble.