There are people who feel that their home is haunted by spirits and ghosts, while others witness strange phenomena and unexplained events. Hostess Caroline Giertz goes along with some of Sweden's most prominent mediums - Jörgen Gustafsson, Terry Evans, Lena Ranehag, Vendela Cederholm and Camilla Öhrnberg who won the Academy Beyond TV4 Plus in the autumn of 2007 - go to visit people in their homes. There, they seek explanations for unexplained phenomena and help the vulnerable who feel that the situation has become unbearable. Additionally you get a look at a mediums normal day. What do they do when they do not help lost souls to cross over to the light? And what do their families say about their professions? During the autumn Det okända visits restaurants, apartments and even an equestrian center, all with one common denominator - they are haunted.