Det Spökar

Swedish drama documentary from 1997 about ghosts and guests at castles and mansions in Sweden and Denmark. Our cicerone, the actor Torsten Wahlund, shows dramatizations of the ghosts and tells us how they turn out today. Meet "Vita Karin" and the wicked manor woman "Barbro Påle" in your own high person and take part in the atrocities that the legends tell. We visit castles, among other things. Snogeholm's castle in Skåne, Brokind's manor and Ekenäs' castle in Östergörland, Börstorp's castle in Värmland and Stora Hotellet in Örebro.