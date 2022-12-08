Detarame Hero

Not Available

Kenta a hopeless man who is unemployed, hates to do anything troublesome, and asks girls for money. He doesn’t have a regular job but begins to take care of his nephew Taichi (3rd grade) after his sister passed away from a traffic accident. After eating a mysterious drop of sugar (owned by Daichi) Kenta’s physical ability and five senses becomes 10x stronger for the next 10 minutes. Knowing about Kenta’s special power, his best friend and police officer Tanba Shuji tries to forcibly make Kenta into a hero Goggle Z to solve cases.