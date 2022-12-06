Case Closed

Not Available

Seventeen-year-old Kudo Shinichi is an prodigal rookie detective. After witnessing a blackmail payoff, two thugs in black give him a poison that turns him into a little boy. To hide his identity Kudo takes the name of Edogawa Conan. His former girlfriend, Mouri Ran, and her hare-brained private investigator father take Conan in. Trapped in a puny body, Conan solves crimes, sometimes aided by the kids in the Junior Detective League. Fortunately, his old friend Dr. Agasa supplies him with useful inventions.