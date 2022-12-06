Not Available

Case Closed

  • Adventure
  • Animation
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

TMS Entertainment

Seventeen-year-old Kudo Shinichi is an prodigal rookie detective. After witnessing a blackmail payoff, two thugs in black give him a poison that turns him into a little boy. To hide his identity Kudo takes the name of Edogawa Conan. His former girlfriend, Mouri Ran, and her hare-brained private investigator father take Conan in. Trapped in a puny body, Conan solves crimes, sometimes aided by the kids in the Junior Detective League. Fortunately, his old friend Dr. Agasa supplies him with useful inventions.

Cast

Minami TakayamaConan Edogawa (voice)
Kappei YamaguchiShinichi Kudo (voice)
Wakana YamazakiRan Mori (voice)
Akira KamiyaKogoro Mori (voice)
Rikiya KoyamaKogoro Mori (voice)
Megumi HayashibaraAi Haibara (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images

899 More Images