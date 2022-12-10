Detective Psycho

In Hong Kong, urban legends and supernatural incidents have been handed down for decades. To calm down public’s attention, the government rationalizes all the unsolved mysterious cases as purely fictional. Meanwhile, a secret agent unit “No.7 Action Team” is formed in the police force to investigate those supernatural events. Under the leading of chief inspector Chung, the team has resolved a lot of mystical cases successfully. Behind the glorious achievements, no one dares to believe a wacky Master Maoshan is the ace of solving the cases.
View Full Cast >