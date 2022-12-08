Not Available

Detectorists follows the relationship between two friends who share a passion for metal detecting. When Andy and Lance are together, they're like an old married couple. They gripe at each other, but there is a true bond underneath. Each has their own slightly dysfunctional lives but together they dream of finding a priceless Saxon hoard that will cement their place in detecting history. Helping them along the way is a delightfully quirky crowd of characters who are drawn to this all-absorbing hobby.